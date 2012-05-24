Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 7:37 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Registration Open for Summer Community Education Classes at Hancock College

A variety of courses are available, including Italian for travelers, jewelry making and youth dance

By Sonja Oglesby for Allan Hancock College | May 24, 2012 | 4:09 p.m.

Registration is now being accepted for summer Community Education classes at Allan Hancock College that begin June 18 and later.

Classes offered this summer include a bus trip to Lotusland on July 27 (registration deadline June 14); basic reading, writing and math skills; GED; citizenship; computers; jewelry making and repair; ponds and waterfalls; ESL; sketching for painters; fitness; Italian for travelers; and youth dance and College for Kids classes.

Click here to check out these and other classes online, then click Class Search. A printed copy of the Spectrum schedule of Community Education is available at all college locations while supplies last and can also be viewed on the AHC website by clicking the blue Class Schedules icon. (Some classes are added after the schedule is printed. Check online for the most current class information.)

For details about Spectrum classes, call 805.922.6966 x3209 (toll-free in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties: 866.342.5242 x3209), or visit Community Education (Building S) on the Santa Maria campus between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 