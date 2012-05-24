Registration Open for Summer Community Education Classes at Hancock College

A variety of courses are available, including Italian for travelers, jewelry making and youth dance

Registration is now being accepted for summer Community Education classes at Allan Hancock College that begin June 18 and later.

Classes offered this summer include a bus trip to Lotusland on July 27 (registration deadline June 14); basic reading, writing and math skills; GED; citizenship; computers; jewelry making and repair; ponds and waterfalls; ESL; sketching for painters; fitness; Italian for travelers; and youth dance and College for Kids classes.

Click here to check out these and other classes online, then click Class Search. A printed copy of the Spectrum schedule of Community Education is available at all college locations while supplies last and can also be viewed on the AHC website by clicking the blue Class Schedules icon. (Some classes are added after the schedule is printed. Check online for the most current class information.)

For details about Spectrum classes, call 805.922.6966 x3209 (toll-free in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties: 866.342.5242 x3209), or visit Community Education (Building S) on the Santa Maria campus between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.