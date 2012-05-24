Tenacious D Rocks the Santa Barbara Bowl

Jack Black and Kyle Gass hit the road to promote their new album, Rize of the Fenix

Tenacious D rocked the Santa Barbara Bowl on Wednesday night, one stop on the tour in support of their new album, Rize of the Fenix.

Fans filed into the venue, and a large, inflatable phoenix set the scene on stage for the evening’s concert.

Rize of the Fenix, released May 15, is the band’s first studio album in more than six years.

The rock band, formed in Los Angeles in 1994, features lead vocalist and guitarist Jack Black and lead guitarist and vocalist Kyle Gass.

Click here for information about other concerts this season at the Santa Barbara Bowl. For tickets, click here or call 800.745.3000.

