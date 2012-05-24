Seniors Free for Ventura YMCA’s Senior Health & Fitness Day

Programs will be available for older adults of all fitness levels

On Wednesday, May 30, an estimated 100,000 older adults will participate in local fitness activities throughout Ventura Country as part of the 19th annual National Senior Health & Fitness Day, the nation’s largest health event for older adults.

During Senior Health & Fitness Day, the Ventura Family YMCA will open its doors for free to all seniors and will offer fitness activities and seminars, and provide an opportunity for seniors to connect directly with more than 20 local senior service providers.

Programs will range from small group exercise classes to walking tours, a health fair and a wellness seminar. Most programs include an exercise or physical activity component, as well as information about senior subjects.

“Older adults at all levels of physical fitness are encouraged to participate,” said Rich Gross, YMCA health and wellness director. “Our goals for Senior Day are to make exercise fun, to increase awareness of the benefits of a regular exercise program for older adults, and to encourage all older adults to take advantage of the many health and fitness programs offered at the Y.”

Senior Health & Fitness Day is sponsored by the Ventura Townehouse, The Palms at Bonaventure and NOVA. For more information, contact Brie Frank at 805.642.2131 x12 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here for an event agenda.

— Brie Frank represents the Ventura Family YMCA.