Arlington Tavern Celebrating Memorial Day with All-American Barbecue

Arlington Tavern is celebrating Memorial Day weekend with an all-American barbecue on Monday to kick off summer in Santa Barbara.

The crew at Arlington Tavern will open the doors early at 2 p.m. Monday to serve up some summer specials as well as good old-fashioned barbecue in true American fashion, in honor of Memorial Day.

Chef Ron True will be serving a special AT spice rub grilled tri-tip with rice, beans, corn on the cob and house-made salsa for $15/plate. Bar menu favorites will also be available, like the tasty Kobe beef hot dogs and crowd-favorite AT burgers, and for dessert, nothing says summer like Chef True’s strawberry upside down cake.

It’s just like going to your neighbor’s backyard barbecue — if your neighbor was a pedigreed professionally trained chef!

Guests won’t go thirsty either, thanks to the latest beverage concoction by the guys at AT — watermelon beer, so popular they’re planning on offering it all summer. In addition, they’ll be offering buckets of beer on select beers, including Firestone DBA, Anchor Steam, Coors Light and Victoria.

The patio is the perfect spot for warm weather dining and drinking, and the bar and kitchen will be open all night.

For those looking to kick it up a notch this Memorial Day, Arlington Tavern is the spot to be. Local, seasonal, handcrafted food and brew — this is all-American comfort food at its finest!

