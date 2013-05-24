Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:59 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Arlington Tavern Celebrating Memorial Day with All-American Barbecue

By Jennifer Guess for Arlington Tavern | May 24, 2013 | 3:02 p.m.

Chef Ron True
Chef Ron True

Arlington Tavern is celebrating Memorial Day weekend with an all-American barbecue on Monday to kick off summer in Santa Barbara.

The crew at Arlington Tavern will open the doors early at 2 p.m. Monday to serve up some summer specials as well as good old-fashioned barbecue in true American fashion, in honor of Memorial Day.

Chef Ron True will be serving a special AT spice rub grilled tri-tip with rice, beans, corn on the cob and house-made salsa for $15/plate. Bar menu favorites will also be available, like the tasty Kobe beef hot dogs and crowd-favorite AT burgers, and for dessert, nothing says summer like Chef True’s strawberry upside down cake.

It’s just like going to your neighbor’s backyard barbecue — if your neighbor was a pedigreed professionally trained chef!

Guests won’t go thirsty either, thanks to the latest beverage concoction by the guys at AT — watermelon beer, so popular they’re planning on offering it all summer. In addition, they’ll be offering buckets of beer on select beers, including Firestone DBA, Anchor Steam, Coors Light and Victoria.

The patio is the perfect spot for warm weather dining and drinking, and the bar and kitchen will be open all night.

For those looking to kick it up a notch this Memorial Day, Arlington Tavern is the spot to be. Local, seasonal, handcrafted food and brew — this is all-American comfort food at its finest!

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Arlington Tavern.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 