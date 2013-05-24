Nonprofits, Merchants Gearing Up for Caring and Sharing Event at Calle Real Center

It’s a party! The second annual Caring and Sharing Day is shaping up to be a Shopping Center Block Party and Nonprofit Showcase.

From noon to 3 p.m. June 1, the Calle Real Shopping Center between Patterson and Fairview avenues will be rockin’ with three bounce houses, two photo booths, balloon animals, face painting, music, a fire truck, an AMR ambulance, animal rescue and adoptions, food sampling from participating restaurants and more.

The event is free to the public, and nonprofit organizations will have their tables set up in front of the merchants and will have literature, some goodies, and staff to answer all your questions about the important work they do in our community.

To date, 45 merchants and more than 50 nonprofits have signed up. Help make this second annual Caring and Sharing event a big success by coming out to the Calle Real Center and supporting your favorite nonprofit (or merchant).

If you are not sure which center is the Calle Real Center, you can find it on Calle Real between Patterson and Fairview in Goleta. It’s the shopping center with Trader Joe’s, Outback and The Pet House and 45 other fine stores. Click here for a map of the center.

Here is an updated list of participating nonprofits: American Heart Association; Devereux; Santa Barbara Genealogical Society; Santa Barbara High cheerleaders; Girls Inc.; Tri-County Arthritis Foundation; Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara; Rental Housing Mediation Task Force; Warm Hearts Cold Noses; Santa Barbara YMCA; Santa Barbara Jazz Society; Santa Barbara Youth Project; Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center; Parkinson’s Association; Fairview Farms; IV YMCA; Tobacco Prevention; Toastmasters International; Central Coast Type One; American Cancer Society – Relay for Life; Challengers; sbSNAP.org; Down Syndrome; Peer Buddies; Mental Wellness Association; United Way; Isla Vista Youth Projects Inc; Homestretch Greyhound Rescue; K-9 Pals; 2nd Chance Cats; Cocker Rescue; SB Animal Rescue; St. Vincent’s, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County; YStrive for Youth; SEE International; Domestic Violence Solutions; Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation; Family Services Agency; Friends of Goleta Library; Goleta Library, Santa Barbara Historical Society, Santa Barbara Partners in Education; Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; TV Santa Barbara; Food from the Heart; Elks Santa Barbara; Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy; La Casa de la Raza; and others.

Thanks to our sponsors: Rincon Broadcasting, Noozhawk, Sidekick Creative, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, Doug Giordani and all the Calle Real Center merchants.

Presented by the Calle Real Merchants Association. For more information, click here or contact Glenn Avolio at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.886.5438.

— Glenn Avolio represents the Calle Real Merchants Association.