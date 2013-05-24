Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:57 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Senate Approves Jackson Resolution to Honor Purple Heart Recipients Along Highway 101

By Lisa Gardiner for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson | May 24, 2013 | 3:24 p.m.

Just in time for Memorial Day, a resolution by state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, to specify portions of a highway in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties as part of the National Purple Heart Trail passed off the Senate floor. The vote was unanimous, 36-0.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 27, or SCR 27, would designate the entire portion of Highway 101 in Ventura County and portions of Highway 101 from mile marker 36.16 to the Santa Barbara and Ventura County line for inclusion in the National Purple Heart Trail. If approved, signs would be placed at various locations along the highway.

The Purple Heart is an honor awarded to those who have been wounded or killed while serving in the military.

“This is an important visual reminder, a way to honor these men and women who made great sacrifices, and in some cases, the ultimate sacrifice, for our country,” Jackson said. “With Memorial Day upon us, it’s more important than ever that we remember and honor these veterans who have died for a greater cause and for our continued freedom. We owe all of them a great debt of gratitude, and this is one small way we can show it.”

The National Purple Heart Trail was established by the Military Order of the Purple Heart in 1992 to commemorate and honor men and women who have been wounded or killed in combat while serving in the U.S. armed forces. It is meant to be a symbolic system of roads, highways, bridges and other monuments that pay tribute to the women and men who have been decorated with the Purple Heart medal.

SCR 27 is sponsored by Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. It now heads to the Assembly for approval.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

 
