UC Irvine Wallops UCSB, 14-7

Gauchos score first but Anteaters storm back to even season-ending series. Hollands has shortest start of year.

By Rory Davis | May 24, 2008 | 10:16 p.m.

UCSB dropped Saturday night’s shootout against No. 9 UC Irvine, 14-7, in game two of the three-game series at Anteater Ballpark. Irvine scored three times in the bottom of the first inning, and wouldn’t look back, scoring 11 more runs over the final seven frames.

UCSB dropped to 35-20 overall and 14-9 in the Big West Conference, while UCI improved to 37-16 overall, with a 13-10 Big West record.

Freshman southpaw Mario Hollands lasted only two innings in his 14th start of the year, allowing five runs on six hits. Coming off an eight-inning, four-hit effort against UC Riverside last week, Hollands suffered his shortest outing of the year.

The Gauchos were first on the board, scoring a run on an Anteaters fielding error in the top of the first.

It would be the only lead for the Gauchos, as Irvine roared back for three in the bottom of the inning. An RBI double from Tony Asaro followed by a two-run single from Francis Larson gave UCI a 3-1 lead after one inning of play.

Hollands was lifted in the third after allowing a two-run single to Asaro. Gauchos reliever Zach Samuels came on and promptly induced a double play and a fly out to get of the jam.

After a Chris McMurray sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth scored the second Gauchos run, UCI countered with another three runs over the next two innings. UCI led by six after five innings, 8-2.

UCSB wouldn’t roll over, as the Gauchos mounted a four-run sixth inning to pull within two. With the bases loaded and only one out, McMurray grounded a ball to Anteaters third baseman Eric Deragisch, whose throw to first was off-line, allowing two Gauchos runs to cross the plate. An RBI single by Jon DeAlba, a junior transfer from SBCC, followed by a sacrifice fly from Brian Gump, put the Gauchos within reach, 8-6.

Unfortunately, UCSB was unable to keep the Anteaters at bay, as UCI scored six more runs in the bottom half of the sixth. Run-scoring hits from Asaro and Josh Tavelli put the Anteaters up 10-6. Dillon Bell delivered the big hit of the inning, lining a two-run single into left field. After six, the Anteaters held a commanding 14-6 lead.

The Gauchos scored a single run in the top of the ninth on Steve Cook’s sacrifice fly, but it wouldn’t be enough, as Noel Avison retired Patrick Rose to cap the UCI win.

Bryce Stowell (7-2) pitched 5.2 innings of three-run ball to pick up his seventh win of the year.

Hollands was saddled with just his third loss of the year, falling to 7-3 in his redshirt freshman campaign. McMurray had the best day of any Gaucho, going 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Two other Gauchos, Zuanich and Rose, added two hits, respectively.

Sunday’s season finale is undoubtedly the most important game of the year for both squads, as both UCSB and UCI are still in the hunt for a postseason bid. The winner of Sunday’s game could very well continue on, while the loser might have to watch and wait.

With Saturday’s loss, UCSB can still finish second in the conference, but a first-place finish is now out of reach.

In a match-up of left-handers, senior Chuck Huggins (8-2) will pitch for the Gauchos in the season and series finale Sunday against Irvine starter Daniel Bibona (7-3).

