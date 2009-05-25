World-Renowned Musicians Slated for CAMA’s 91st Season

The Community Arts Music Association (CAMA), Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization, brings the finest classical musicians from around the globe to our community. Now in its 91st season, CAMA presents an exciting mix of internationally acclaimed orchestras and soloists at Santa Barbara’s Granada and Lobero Theatres.

The International Series at The Granada, sponsored by SAGE Publications, features some of the most celebrated artists in today’s classical music scene, including recital appearances by violinist Itzhak Perlman and soprano Renée Fleming, and concerto appearances by pianists Lang Lang, André Watts and Yuja Wang. L’Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France plays a program of works by countryman Maurice Ravel featuring mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter in the composer’s Shéhérazade; the China Philharmonic returns with a program of Western and Chinese works; Christoph Eschenbach directs the Schleswig-Holstein Festival Orchestra; and the Los Angeles Philharmonic makes is annual “run-out” to Santa Barbara, this season with Bramwell Tovey, principal guest conductor of the LA Phil’s Hollywood Bowl concerts.

» November 20 at 8 p.m.

China Philharmonic, Long Yu, Conductor and Yuja Wang, Piano

Piotr Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet – Overture-Fantasy

Yuankai Bao: China Air Suite

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor, Op. 18

Sponsored by the CAMA Women’s Board, and Herbert and Elaine Kendall.

» December 9 at 8 p.m.

Renée Fleming, Soprano, In Recital

Program to be announced

Sponsored by Bitsy Becton Bacon/Becton Family Foundation, and co-sponsored by Linda Brown, and Myra and Spencer Nadler.

» January 9, 2010 at 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Philharmonic, Bramwell Tovey, Conductor and André Watts, Piano

Ralph Vaughan Williams, Symphony No. 2, “London”

Johannes Brahms, Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Major, Op. 83

Sponsored by the Samuel B. and Margaret C. Mosher Foundation, and co-sponsored by Robert and Christine Emmons.

» March 9, 2010 at 8 p.m.

L’Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, Myung-Whun Chung, Conductor and Anne Sofie von Otter, Mezzo-soprano

Maurice Ravel:

Ma mère l’Oye (complete ballet)

Shéhérazade (featuring Ms. von Otter)

Daphnis et Chloé: Suites Nos. 1 & 2

La valse

Sponsored by The Andrew H. Burnett Foundation, Ted Plute and Larry Falxa, Michele and André Saltoun, Nancy and Kent Wood, and co-sponsored by Judy and George Writer.

» April 16, 2010 at 8 p.m.

Lang Lang, Piano and Christoph Eschenbach, Conductor, together with the Schleswig-Holstein Festival Orchestra

Sergei Prokofiev, Symphony No. 1 in D Major, Op. 25, “Classical” and Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Major, Op. 26

Ludwig van Beethoven, Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92

Sponsored by Elaine Stepanek, and co-sponsored by Lida and Frank Blue.

» April 29, 2010, at 8 p.m.

Itzhak Perlman, Violin, In Recital

Program to be announced

Sponsored by Judith L. Hopkinson.

Full International Series subscription prices range from $150 to $475, and single ticket prices range from $35 to $80. All International Series concerts are held at The Granada, 1214 State St. Single ticket sales will begin in the fall through The Granada box office or by calling 805.899.2222,

CAMA’s 2010 Masterseries at The Lobero opens with pianist Garrick Ohlsson in an all-Frédéric Chopin recital, celebrating the 200th anniversary of the composer’s birth and the 40th anniversary of Ohlsson becoming the first American to win the Chopin International Piano Competition. The series continues with The Galileo Project: Music of the Spheres, featuring the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra in a program that commemorates Galileo’s first public demonstration of the telescope in 1609 and the publication of Monteverdi’s opera L’Orfeo in the same year. This “stellar” concert includes projected photos from renowned astronomers, narration and memorized repertoire by 17th century composers. Next up is Carter Brey, Principal Cellist of the New York Philharmonic, who teams with pianist Christopher O’Riley, honored with awards at the Leeds, Van Cliburn and Busoni piano competitions. The series closes with the return of Hespèrion XXI directed by viola da gambist Jordi Savall in a themed program, Lux Feminae. Soprano Montserrat Figueras and the ensemble pay homage to the light of woman, exploring through music seven aspects of woman from the Middle Ages to the Renaissance: mysticism, sensuality, motherhood, love, lament, rejoicing and wisdom. Masterseries season sponsorship is provided by the Esperia Foundation.

» January 16, 2010 at 8 p.m.

Garrick Ohlsson, Piano

Chopin:

Nocturnes Op. 9, Nos. 1-3

Polonaises Op. 40, Nos. 1-2

Sonata No. 2 in B-flat minor, Op. 35

Variations in B-flat Major, Op. 12

Mazurkas Op. 7, Nos. 1-3

Mazurka Op. 30, No. 4

Grande valse in A-flat Major, Op. 42

Scherzo No. 2 in B-flat minor, Op. 31

Sponsored by Ruth McEwen.

» February 2, 2010 at 8 p.m.

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra, Jeanne Lamon, Music Director, Sean Smyth, Narrator and Alison Mackay, Concept and Musical Program

The Galileo Project: Music of the Spheres

Time travel to the baroque Italy of Monteverdi and Galileo, the England of Henry Purcell and Isaac Newton, and the Germany of J.S. Bach and Maria Winkelmann Kirch. With music by Jean-Baptiste Lully, Vincenzo Galilei (the father of Galileo), Jean-Philipe Rameau, George Philipp Telemann and others. The program also features a narrator and visual projections.

Sponsored by Dolores M. Hsu and co-sponsored by Virginia Castagnola-Hunter.

» February 17, 2010 at 8 p.m.

Carter Brey, Cello and Christopher O’Riley, Piano

Richard Strauss, Sonata for cello and piano in F Major, Op. 6

Francis Poulenc, Sonata for cello and piano, Op. 143

Chopin, Sonata for cello and piano in G minor, Op. 65

Sponsored by Jeanne Thayer, and co-sponsored by the Bitsy Becton Bacon/Becton Family Foundation, and Arthur R. Gaudi.

» March 18, 2010 at 8 p.m.

Hespèrion XXI, Jordi Savall, Director and Montserrat Figueras, Soprano

Lux Feminae (900-1600), Seven Portraits of the women in ancient Hesperia

Songs and instrumentals from anonymous Andalusian, Sephardic and Christian traditions; from the Codex de las Huelgas and Llibre Vermell de Montserrat; and by composers Beatriz de Dia, Martin Codax and Bartomeu Càrceres.

Sponsored by the CAMA Women’s Board.

Full Masterseries season tickets range from $110 to $145, with discounts given to International Series subscribers. Single ticket prices range from $30 to $40. All Masterseries concerts are held at The Lobero, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. Single ticket sales will begin in the fall through The Lobero box office or by calling 805.963.0761.

