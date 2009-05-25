Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 3:28 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Schedules June Business 2 Business Breakfast

Rabobank sponsors networking opportunity

By Valerie Kushnerov | May 25, 2009 | 11:54 a.m.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce (GVCoC) invites all local businesses to attend the June Business 2 Business Breakfast, sponsored by Rabobank, on June 2 at Earl Warren Showgrounds from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

This great networking opportunity is paired with a catered breakfast and gives each attendee the chance to pitch his or her business to an engaged audience. Each attendee receives a full contact list of the preregistered guests and is encouraged to exchange business cards and other printed materials on one of the large display tables.

“The Business 2 Business Breakfasts have been an amazing success. People are making connections and doing more business as a result. Join us on June 2nd to find out what the buzz is about,” said Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kristen Amyx.

The Business 2 Business Breakfasts are held on the first Tuesday of every month. Doors open at 7 a.m. with a hot breakfast provided by a local restaurant. Click here to register for this event or to find out more information.

Reservations are recommended, and tickets cost $20 for Chamber members, $25 for non-members and $30 for registration at the door. Advanced registration cut off is 48-hours prior to each event start date. For more information, send an e-mail to Max White at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or call 805.967.2500.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is a business-oriented membership organization founded in 1947. The Chamber is dedicated to representing local business to government, strengthening the local economy, promoting our community, providing business resources, networking and political advocacy.

— Valerie Kushnerov is operations director of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 

