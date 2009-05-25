Santa Barbara Axxess Celebrates 10 Years

The Santa Barbara Axxess Card membership program provides Santa Barbara locals the opportunity to save at restaurants, golf courses, spas, wineries, theme parks, home services and more. In turn, Axxess works to promote local business through this program. In 1999, owner Karim Kaderali created the Axxess Program with little more than a home office and an intern. Now the Axxess Card features nearly 400 local businesses and has more than 15,000 members.

The Axxess Card features savings at many local favorites such as The Palace, SB Chicken Ranch, Fresco, Glen Annie Golf Club, Avia Spa and Sunstone Winery. Axxess also offers savings for movie passes, museums and theme parks such as Disneyland.

“The Axxess Card is the best way for Santa Barbarans to save money, especially in these tough economic times,” said Kaderali. “It generates new customers for businesses and is great for our community because so many schools sell Axxess Cards as fundraisers.”

Axxess is also the largest local fundraiser for schools, raising more than $300,000 so far. Click here to find out more about the Axxess Card or call 805.884.0307.

— Megan Hilton is the Vice President of Santa Barbara Axxess.