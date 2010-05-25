Cancer Center’s Viva la Vida a Celebration of Life

In a continuing effort to bring hope and encouragement to those facing cancer, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara is holding its annual Viva la Vida event for cancer patients, survivors, family members and friends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at SBCC, West Campus.

Viva la Vida will feature festivities for the whole family, including entertainment provided by magicians, clowns and a DJ. Guests of all ages are invited to participate in various crafts, activities and games.

“The joys of life are often forgotten when you are undergoing the emotional, social and physical challenges associated with cancer diagnosis and treatment,” said Rick Scott, president of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

Held in honor of National Cancer Survivors Day on June 6 and attracting more than 1,000 attendees each year, Viva La Vida was created in 1990 to give those who have faced cancer a chance to get away from the day-to-day struggles and burdens of diagnosis and treatment. This year marks the event’s 20th anniversary.

“Viva la Vida is an opportunity to celebrate life and forget about the disease for a day,” Scott said. “It’s an incredibly special event, where you meet many courageous people.”

The event is open to cancer patients, cancer survivors and their families and friends. Patients will receive a free item to remember the day, and everyone attending will be treated to lunch and dessert.

Reservations are required. To request an invitation and registration form, click here or call 805.898.2116. RSVPs accepted by mail or phone.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.