Laguna Blanca School, Class of 2010

The school honors its graduating seniors at its 76th commencement ceremony

By Tara Broucqsault | June 18, 2010 | 1:45 p.m.

Laguna Blanca School held its 76th commencement ceremony on June 16 in the Ruston Amphitheater in Santa Barbara.

Benjamin Paul Abrams
Bryson Takao David Alef
Christopher James Bremner
Jeremy Robert Burke
Annabelle Rake Butash
Elliott Kiel Cheresh
Kelsey Jeanne Chesterfield
Jessica Caroline Ditmore
Patrick Ferrucio Ferroni
Liza Ann Fletcher
Sarah Dalia Simmons Goldmuntz
Meghan Elizabeth Graham
Isabel M. Greer
Julia Grienitz
Lea Lundquist Hamilton
Crosby Taylor Harbison
Elizabeth Gair Hartmann
Jacqueline Nicole Harvey
Sean Michael Henderson
Max Hong
Kristina Kaime Horak
Dawson McGavock Ingersoll
Seth David Judson
Angelie Nichole Kahmann
Pierre Sebastian Koch
Amanda May Longstreth
Mandy Meng Lü
Kirsten Elizabeth Macfadyen
Megan Sandra McAlister
Thomas Philip Mullaney II
Devin James Nigro
Anishka Patel
Austin Darby Patrick
Sawyer David Piwetz
Niall Jing Platt
Georgia Kikue Pollard
Angelina Romasanta
Carly Lynn Shevitz
Hans Christian Reson Steenstrup
Erin Lea Stone
Jeremy Francis Stone
Luther Dwayne Tarver-Burks, Jr.
Cooper Alexander Thomas
Heidi Nicole van den Oever
Alina Renee Wattenberg

— Tara Broucqsault is the director of communications for Laguna Blanca School.

