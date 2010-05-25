Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 5:29 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Eastman for Attorney General

By Diana Thorn | May 25, 2010 | 6:49 p.m.

John Eastman may not be a household name, but he should be. He’s running for attorney general of California, and his nonpartisan, pragmatic attitude about the job is refreshing.

Eastman is not a politician; he is a nationally respected constitutional expert. He has successfully argued cases concerning public safety, freedom and constitutional law before our country’s highest courts. He says the law exists to protect our basic freedoms, and that California’s attorney general must defend those freedoms.

Primary among those freedoms is living without the fear of violent crimes. As attorney general and top law enforcement officer, Eastman would vigorously pursue the rights of law-abiding citizens and victims, but is against giving special benefits to criminals. Secondly, he states the attorney general is the “people’s lawyer” and must defend the will of the people (respect our votes on propositions) and not use this powerful office to promote personal or elitist agendas. Finally, the attorney general must stand for constitutional principles such the rule of law, individual and states rights, freedom of speech and religion, and property rights.

What are Eastman’s views on current issues? Concerning the Second Amendment, he believes law-abiding citizens have the right to protect themselves and own guns. He has defended Second Amendment issues before the Supreme Court. He has clear views on illegal immigration and the health-care law. He agrees with the Arizona immigration law and says it is constitutional. However, he asserts that the recently passed health-care law does not fall under the commerce clause and violates the Constitution.

Voters of Santa Barbara County, it is time for positive change in the right direction. If you want an attorney general who will enforce our laws, protect us as citizens and ensure our freedoms, vote for John Eastman.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

