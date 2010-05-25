Letter to the Editor: Put ‘Equal’ Back in Board of Equalization

With most of the attention focused on the incredibly expensive primary campaign for California governor, another race that has attracted scant attention could prove equally costly for state residents.

That election is for the District 1 Democratic nomination for the state Board of Equalization, an agency that has trampled the rights of citizens through its unfair, abusive and tyrannical policies. The board collects more than $53 billion annually through tax and fee programs.

As a candidate for BOE District 1 — which encompasses the counties of Alameda, Colusa, Contra Costa, Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, San Benito, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, Trinity, Yolo and a portion of Santa Barbara — I intend to put an end to the board’s imperious practices, which target residents and businesses as “guilty unless proven innocent” when it comes to sales and use taxes, property taxes, special taxes and the tax appellate program.

My desire to set things right and to be an advocate for all the people of the state is what is prompting me to seek the Democratic nomination for the District 1 position on the June 8 primary ballot.

As a longtime California resident with a degree in business management and a background as a business executive, I am well qualified to serve on the BOE — the nation’s only elected state tax board — and to lobby legislators to bring about much-needed change in the agency.

Your vote for me will help put the “equal” back into the Board of Equalization.

Thank you for your support.

G. Alan Montgomery, District 1 candidate

California Board of Equalization