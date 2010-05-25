Paul Mann: Jackie Greene Makes Annual Trek to Santa Barbara

It would be easy to forgive Jackie Greene for playing a short set during his annual pilgrimage to Santa Barbara. After all, as one of the hardest-working musicians on the live music circuit, Greene was in the middle of a whirlwind tour that’s about to take him across the country.

From Santa Barbara, he headed to a night in San Luis Obispo, then down to San Diego for two nights at the Doheny Blues Festival, then up to play multiple nights at the Further festival in Northern California. The local stop at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club on May 20 happened to be the smallest venue on his tour, but it turned out to be anything but a perfunctory show by the prolific musician and his masterful band. Playing two sets that stretched until nearly 1 a.m., it seemed as if even the most die-hard fans were satisfied by the time the house lights came up.

The show began with a short set by Nicki Bluhm and her band, joined by her brother, Tim Bluhm, of Mother Hips fame. They played some quiet country-tinged, bluesy pop songs with elegant vocals.

Greene rustled onstage for the first set looking a bit sleepy but quickly found a rhythm playing some of his most well-known songs from his rich catalog. Songs such as “I Don’t Live in a Dream” showcase his masterful songwriting techniques and the phenomenal range of his singing voice. The music ebbed and flowed like the light of a full moon reflecting on a changing ocean tide.

More often than not, Greene would pause for a short while after a short flurry of songs and contemplate his many guitars. Choosing an instrument, seemingly at random, he appeared to improvise his performance with every new tune he played. His band of accomplished musicians seamlessly followed his lead, no matter what direction it took.

Greene is a master chameleon of American rock music. Often compared to Bob Dylan, but with an eloquent singing voice, he looks right at home with an acoustic guitar and harmonica. He also plays keyboards, but it is his quiver of electric guitars that brings out the true brilliance of his musicianship.

From bluesy roots rock to his psychedelic jam band work with Phil Lesh and friends, the vast scope of his material belies the experience of his youthful 29 years of life. In what may have been a warm-up for his gig at the Doheny Blues Festival, this particular stop in Santa Barbara was heavily laced with blues-inspired numbers.

Toward the end of the first set, he led the band into a 10-minute version of The Beatles classic “Don’t Let Me Down.” John Lennon would have appreciated the strong vocal delivery of the lyrics, but it was the improvisational, bluesy guitar jam at the end of the song that transformed it into a Jackie Greene moment.

A testament to the power of his music, most of the crowd crammed into the small club stayed for the second set, even though it was a work night. Beginning with his iconic song “Shaken,” Greene did a set featuring his keyboard skills. Alternating effortlessly from electric piano to organ, he led the band through some of his most thought-provoking tunes. Tim Bluhm joined him for a rousing blues number, which had the crowd ecstatically gyrating despite the late hour. Then the intensely focused musician returned to his guitars, for a variety of sounds.

Toward the end of his set, he played a medley of tunes that morphed into a psychedelic sound, channeling influences as diverse as Jimi Hendrix, The Grateful Dead and The Beatles. On his knees, spinning dials on the floor while coaxing feedback from his guitar, the medley morphed into “Within You Without You” from The Beatles’ classic experimental album Revolver.

As the medley culminated, Greene came out of the trancelike jam, morphing onto another tune from the same album, Taxman.

By the time the band played their encore, with the Bluhms joining them for a long bluesy jam, nearly four hours from the start of the concert, the exhausted crowd seemed satiated. One of the hardest-working musicians on the road, indeed. Great job, Jackie!

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributor.