Realtor Diana Bull Inducted Into National Hall of Fame

She is the first Realtor from Santa Barbara to receive the honor

By Diana Bull | May 25, 2010 | 6:34 p.m.

Diana Bull, broker and general manager for RE/MAX Santa Barbara and a Realtor in the greater Santa Barbara area for 39 years, was inducted into the National Association of Realtors Hall of Fame during the organization’s recent legislative and business meetings in Washington, D.C. She is the first Realtor from Santa Barbara to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Diana Bull

Since 1976, Bull has been a member of the Women’s Council of Realtors. She is the public policy chairwoman for the Santa Barbara Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners, serves on its local Board of Directors and is a Santa Barbara Mastermind for NAWBO.

Additionally, in 2008 Bull was named by the Pacific Business Times to be among the “Top 50 Women in Business,” and in 2007 was named Business Leader/Mentor of the Year by the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Bull served as president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors in 1982 and was Santa Barbara’s Realtor of the Year in 1986.

Serving the California Association of Realtors on more than 53 committees, Bull was CAR’s first female treasurer, in 1996 and l997. She became CAR’s third female president in 1999, and was named California Realtor of the Year.

Bull has completed service on more than 50 NAR committees, including serving on NAR’s Executive Committee, chairing Real Estate Finance, serving as the 2006 regional vice president for Region 13 (California, Hawaii and Guam), and giving many years of service on NAR’s Finance Committee, which manages the assets of the organization.

She is acknowledged in Who’s Who of American Women, won the Santa Barbara Boss of the Year Award and is a lifetime member of the California Scholarship Federation.

Bull is a nationally published author on real estate, a certified instructor in real estate finance for community colleges, holds a Gold Card in exchanging, and has earned the CRB, GRI, CLHMS, IRES and SRES designations.

— Realtor Diana Bull can be reached at 805.689.2855 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

