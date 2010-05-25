Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 5:32 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect Adrian Robles Agrees to Time Waiver in Murder Case

A preliminary hearing against Robles in the death of Robert Simpson could be held as late as August

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 25, 2010 | 6:10 p.m.

The man charged in the slashing death of Robert Simpson at Arroyo Burro Beach on April 15 appeared in court Tuesday and agreed to a time waiver in his case through the end of August.

Adrian Robles, 20, has pleaded not guilty to all charges, which include murder with gang-related special circumstances and allegations.

Defense attorney Steve Balash has been appointed Robles’ counsel, and Judge Brian Hill granted his request to bring a laptop into the Santa Barbara County Jail while meeting with his client.

Laptops are available at the jail for defense attorneys, but Balash had to obtain special permission to bring in his own.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Hilary Dozer said said there’s an understanding among defense attorneys to take precautions so defendants don’t see unredacted reports that may be on the computers, since they usually include witness contact information. Dozer is prosecuting both Robles and Brittany Weiler, 19, who has been charged as an accessory to the murder.

Witnesses have said that Simpson, 44, of Santa Barbara, was trying to break up a fight when a man ran up behind him and slit his throat. Several hundred people were in the Arroyo Burro Beach area at that time, authorities said.

After Simpson was stabbed, Weiler allegedly drove herself, the two other defendants and another man through the crowded parking lot and away from the beach.

Dozer said the purpose of the time waiver is to accommodate all involved, as preliminary hearings for such cases can take two or three days.

Robles and Weiler remain in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

