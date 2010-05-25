Roopa and Deepak Chari: Freedom from Stress, Part II

Here are some techniques that can help decrease stress and anxiety.



1. Healthy diet.

Diets high in sugar, alcohol, caffeine and/or heavily processed and preserved foods will gradually weaken your adrenal glands and immune system in addition to overburdening your organs.

» Begin your day with a warm, nutritious breakfast such as oatmeal with walnuts along with a bowl of fruit.

» Snack on a bag of raw veggies such as carrots, celery and apples, or a handful of walnuts in the midmorning and midafternoon.

» Try to make lunch your largest meal of the day.

» Eat a light supper such as soups, salad and small sandwich, ideally before 7 p.m.

» Make it a fun family event to go to the farmers markets on the weekends to purchase fresh, organic produce.

» Drink freshly prepared vegetable juice (from a juicer) at least three times a week. A good starter recipe is one to two carrots, one stalk of celery, chard or kale, and half of an apple. After preparing the juice, add 8 ounces of water to dilute the juice.

» Eat smaller, more frequent meals. Try eating six smaller meals a day, which gives you a good supply of nourishment and energy. This will also prevent you from binging on junk food since you will not get hungry and your blood sugar levels will be more balanced.

» Slowly start decreasing and/or eliminating your daily intake of caffeine, which includes coffee, tea and sodas. Caffeine causes dehydration, increases levels of stress hormones, elevates blood pressure and heart rate, and further exhausts your depleted adrenal glands. Caffeine also affects your quality of sleep, so avoid any caffeine after 2 p.m.

2. Drink plenty of water:

Most people are severely dehydrated, which creates additional stress on the body. Your body is made up of more than 75 percent water. Research has shown that dehydration is also a contributing factor to creating stress, anxiety and weakening of the immune system. Water is essential to hydrate the body, deliver oxygen and nutrients to cells, lubricate joints, protect the organs and tissues, and flush out toxins. Research has shown how important water is to assist the body to heal.

» Drink a minimum of eight 8-ounce glasses of purified water a day. Ideally, keep a bottle of water with you at work and slowly drink a glass of water every hour.

» In the afternoon when you feel tired, drink one to two glasses of water since fatigue can be because of dehydration.

3. Practice relaxation techniques.

Find a couple of techniques that you enjoy — such as meditating, deep breathing, yoga, tai chi or exercising. Studies have shown that meditation reduces stress, anxiety, insomnia, and high blood pressure. Meditation can even reverse biological aging and increase longevity. Research at the National Institutes of Health have shown that meditation also reduces chronic pain, lowers cholesterol and substance abuse, and improves mental ability, problem solving, focus and concentration and decision making.

» A simple way to meditate is to close your eyes and take relaxing, soothing breaths in through your nose and out through your mouth for five to 15 minutes a day. Simply pay attention to your breathing. Literally see the thoughts projected onto an imaginary screen in front of you without attaching any emotions to any one particular thought.

» Walking for 15 to 30 minutes a day, especially after you come home from work, is a wonderful way to “walk off” the stress that built up during the day. It is also a great way for you to get fresh air, since we are often confined indoors in our homes, offices and cars.

— Dr. Roopa Chari is a board-certified medical doctor in internal medicine. Deepak Chari is an engineer and certified biofeedback specialist. The Charis incorporate natural health programs and biofeedback technologies to enhance your physical and emotional health at The Chari Center of Health. For more information, click here or call 805.963.1111.