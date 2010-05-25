Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 5:28 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Tunnell Elementary in Santa Maria Locked Down After Assault Suspect Flees

Police search a residential neighborhood for the man, accused of attacking a 24-year-old woman

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | May 25, 2010 | 6:56 p.m.

Tunnell Elementary School in Santa Maria was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a suspect in a felony assault evaded officers by running through a residential neighborhood and into backyards.

The Santa Maria Police Department responded about 11:15 a.m. to an assault on a 24-year-old female. Officers attempted to contact the suspect, but he fled from a vehicle in the 1300 block of Leslie Court and into the neighborhood.

Because of the nature and proximity of the incident, the school was placed on lockdown from 11:35 a.m. to 12:48 a.m., police said.

Santa Maria officers, with assistance from a California Highway Patrol helicopter, completed a neighborhood search for the suspect but were unable to locate him

The victim was taken by ambulance to Marian Medical Center for evaluation.

Police have identified the suspect as Daniel Hernandez, 19, of Santa Maria. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 877.800.9100 or the police department at 805.928.3781.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 