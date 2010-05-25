‘Sex and the City 2’ Premiere Event a Benefit for WEV

Spend a glamorous night at 'Women and the City,' a celebration of women and entrepreneurship

Fun, fabulous and fearless. The highly anticipated “Women and the City” event celebrates women and entrepreneurship through a glamorous evening full of limo rides, pre- and post-event soirees, exclusive sparkling wines, feminine energy, lights, cameras and action! Get ready, ladies, because on Friday, May 28, Fashion Forms® presents “Women and the City,” a movie premiere of Sex and the City 2, an evening produced by Ace-ana Promotions benefiting Women’s Economic Ventures.

Hundreds of guests will enjoy the downtown Ventura event in their hot-pink carpet finest, as they strut down the carpet surrounded by the glow of city lights, paparazzi and fans.

The festivities will start at 5:30 p.m. with pre-parties at local women-owned businesses The Wine Rack, Café Fiore, Bella’s Beauty Bar, Jerold Thomas Salon, Charline’s and the W20 “city lounge” at the Erle Stanley Gardner Building.

Then, guests will revel in a private screening of Sex and the City 2 at the Century Downtown 10. Into the wee hours, participants will head to the Aqua Lounge at the Crowne Plaza Hotel for a chic and sexy after-glow party, enjoying cocktails and dancing the night away.

Choose among a variety of opportunities, ranging from individual and group event packages to sponsorships. The Manhattan package, at $125 per person, includes a pre-party complete with delectable snacks and munchies, one drink ticket, movie ticket, “fab bag” (an elegant clutch generously provided by Fashion Forms, filled with fashionably fabulous swag valued at more than $75), and after-glow party with DJ Bruce Barrios at the Aqua Lounge.

Other options are The Cosmopolitan, A Girl Has a Right to Shoes (with limo from West Ventura County), A Girl Has a Right to Shoes (with limo from Santa Barbara or East Ventura County), Fashionista Sponsor and Vogue Sponsor.

This is a can’t-miss event that benefits the community and local economy through support of opportunities for small-business owners. Proceeds from the event are used to help low-income women access self-employment training programs and business capital.

Have a fabulous time and help a great cause in one nonstop evening. Put your dancing shoes on and get ready for “Women and the City.”

The 2008 “Women and the City” event sold out quickly. For more information or to reserve ticket packages or sponsorships, click here or call 805.965.6073 x105.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.