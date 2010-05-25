UCSB Coalition Joins Teamsters Union

The UCSB Coalition of University Employees announced Tuesday that it has formally affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, making the University of California union a chartered Teamster local.

The UCSB local joined in the affiliation effort with the 10 other UC campuses, which have a total of 14,000 CUE members, most of whom are clerical employees. More than 600 of those members are from the UCSB campus.

The agreement comes after 81 percent of the voting members statewide cast ballots in favor of Teamster affiliation.

“We wanted to affiliate with the Teamsters because it is time that UC management takes us seriously,” said Jill Monthei, president of the UCSB CUE local. “Now that the members of CUE have spoken on this affiliation, it’s time to come together and, with the experience and the power of the Teamsters on our side, take action for a fair contract.

“It is a privilege to be affiliated with such a strong union, which has proven results time and again for their members. The Teamsters will be giving my local the support it needs to deal with the unfair treatment of many of my members, and I am confident that the Teamsters will help win a fair contract.”

Now that the UC clerical employees are Teamster members, it means they will be assigned professional negotiators to assist in obtaining a fair employment contract and receive Teamster legal support and training for its members and officers.

“I believe our affiliation with the Teamsters will help convince the UC management to bargain with us seriously on the issues that need to be resolved in order for our members to receive the benefits to which they are entitled,” said CUE member Vickie Clements, an assistant at the UCSB library.

The main issues the employees are concerned about include respectful and fair treatment, job stability and wage increases.

The UCSB campus had a strong showing during the election with a 74 percent turnout rate.

Dawn Hobbs, a former Santa Barbara News-Press reporter who was fired for union organizing and continues to seek reinstatement, assisted as a Teamster member organizer in the UCSB election campaign. The News-Press newsroom employees are also represented by the Teamsters.

“Volunteering for the CUE election campaign was an amazing experience,” said Hobbs, who spoke with numerous groups of UCSB employees. “It was an incredible opportunity to share how much the Teamsters have done for us in our struggle with the Santa Barbara News-Press. In our situation, we needed a powerful and fighting union to take on such a formidable foe. The CUE workers need and deserve the same. I’m thrilled we will now be able to join forces and assist each other in our individual struggles.”

The Teamsters represent 1.4 million workers throughout North America, including more than 225,000 public service employees — nearly 25,000 of which are from universities and colleges.

— Jill Monthei is president of UCSB CUE Local No. 1.