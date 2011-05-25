Free Backyard Composting Workshop Set for June 4 at SBCC

Learn different methods, which materials to avoid and how to use the finished product

Have you always wanted to compost but never knew exactly how it worked? Wish you could compost but think your home doesn’t have space for it? Ever hear about worm composting and wondered how you could do that? You are in luck. Santa Barbara County is offering a free backyard composting workshop to answer these questions and more.

Join your neighbors at the free annual South Coast backyard composting workshop. Thousands of area residents already know the benefits of composting, and you can learn, too.

The South Coast workshop will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4 at SBCC’s Lifescape Gardens.

The gardens are located on SBCC’s east campus. Click here for directions and a map of the campus. Registration before the event is not required. Please show up before 10 a.m. to sign in.

Get introduced to what composting is and how it happens. Find out about the different methods of composting, including hot aerobic composting and worm composting. Learn what materials to compost, which to avoid and how to use your finished compost. Bring your questions, stories and experiences, and the county’s composting specialist will help you with your concerns.

“Compostable materials are up to 40 percent of what is thrown away at home every day,” said Jeff Simeon, the county’s backyard composting specialist. “Composting is a natural process that breaks down organic waste and transforms it into a valuable nutrient-rich soil amendment, perfect for gardens, lawns and house plants. It’s nature’s way of recycling.”

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division holds this event and sells backyard composting bins at a discount to encourage this cost-effective, environmentally beneficially way to manage organic waste.

Click here for more information about the workshops, discounted composting bins and other ways to reduce waste, or call 805.882.3618.

— Jeffrey Simeon is a backyard composting program specialist for Santa Barbara County Public Works.