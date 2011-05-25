Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:05 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Free Backyard Composting Workshop Set for June 4 at SBCC

Learn different methods, which materials to avoid and how to use the finished product

By Jeffrey Simeon for Santa Barbara County Public Works | May 25, 2011 | 7:36 p.m.

Have you always wanted to compost but never knew exactly how it worked? Wish you could compost but think your home doesn’t have space for it? Ever hear about worm composting and wondered how you could do that? You are in luck. Santa Barbara County is offering a free backyard composting workshop to answer these questions and more.

Join your neighbors at the free annual South Coast backyard composting workshop. Thousands of area residents already know the benefits of composting, and you can learn, too.

The South Coast workshop will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4 at SBCC’s Lifescape Gardens.

The gardens are located on SBCC’s east campus. Click here for directions and a map of the campus. Registration before the event is not required. Please show up before 10 a.m. to sign in.

Get introduced to what composting is and how it happens. Find out about the different methods of composting, including hot aerobic composting and worm composting. Learn what materials to compost, which to avoid and how to use your finished compost. Bring your questions, stories and experiences, and the county’s composting specialist will help you with your concerns.

“Compostable materials are up to 40 percent of what is thrown away at home every day,” said Jeff Simeon, the county’s backyard composting specialist. “Composting is a natural process that breaks down organic waste and transforms it into a valuable nutrient-rich soil amendment, perfect for gardens, lawns and house plants. It’s nature’s way of recycling.”

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division holds this event and sells backyard composting bins at a discount to encourage this cost-effective, environmentally beneficially way to manage organic waste.

Click here for more information about the workshops, discounted composting bins and other ways to reduce waste, or call 805.882.3618.

— Jeffrey Simeon is a backyard composting program specialist for Santa Barbara County Public Works.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 