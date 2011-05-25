Resurfacing Project on Northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara Fuels Driver Complaints

Caltrans says problems with the roadway will be resolved when work is done in June

Caltrans will finish resurfacing in June the Milpas Street to Patterson Avenue portion of northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara.

Spokesman Jim Shivers said his office has received many complaints about the road, which spits up gravel, features large potholes and has uneven pavement at on-ramps. He said all of that should be smoothed out when the project is finished, probably a few weeks from now.

Work is done at night to avoid traffic congestion. There will be two days of grinding pavement, then two days of actual resurfacing, according to Shivers.

“This is also a project that the public has really asked for,” he said, “so as we work to complete it, we certainly ask for everyone to remain patient.”

