Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:10 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Resurfacing Project on Northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara Fuels Driver Complaints

Caltrans says problems with the roadway will be resolved when work is done in June

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | May 25, 2011 | 4:59 p.m.

Caltrans will finish resurfacing in June the Milpas Street to Patterson Avenue portion of northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara.

Spokesman Jim Shivers said his office has received many complaints about the road, which spits up gravel, features large potholes and has uneven pavement at on-ramps. He said all of that should be smoothed out when the project is finished, probably a few weeks from now.

Work is done at night to avoid traffic congestion. There will be two days of grinding pavement, then two days of actual resurfacing, according to Shivers.

“This is also a project that the public has really asked for,” he said, “so as we work to complete it, we certainly ask for everyone to remain patient.”

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 