Santa Barbara High Students Go All Out for Environment

AP Environmental Science class lines up 5-step campaign for 'Your World'

By Geneva French for Santa Barbara High School | May 26, 2011 | 12:16 a.m.

Santa Barbara High School’s AP Environmental Science students have a goal to create a comprehensive campaign for their “Your World” Final Environmental Project that effectively creates a positive change toward a clearly defined outcome:

Save Our Steelhead

The primary objective is to educate the public on matters of the steelhead dilemma and to coordinate creek cleanups. The students are planning to put up permanent signs regarding steelhead awareness in popular areas, and to do restoration work at various locations to revitalize steelhead migration and spawning habitats. Click here for more information.

Earth Wise Cleaning Products

More than 100 different chemicals used in production of household products have been linked to health problems, such as allergies, birth defects, cancer and asthma. It’s the students’ goal to show people a cheaper and safer alternative to these harmful commercial cleaning products. The students will be handing out free samples of these healthier cleaning products around Santa Barbara, along with handouts with recipes for alternative safer-cleaning products. Click here for more information on Earth Wise Cleaning Products.

Santa Barbara Green Cuisine

This campaign is based on the importance of buying and eating local food. The goal is to influence positive change by encouraging the community to eat locally produced food, which in turn will benefit the economy, community and environment. This project also emphasizes the importance of eating home-cooked meals, made from primarily locally grown food. Click here for more information.

The Gas Busters

Who you gonna call? Gas Busters! They are the third-period AP environmental science class at Santa Barbara High. Their overall purpose is to boost your MPG. There are simple ways to make your car more efficient and they’ll do it all for FREE! Click here for more information.

Swap ‘Til You Drop: B.Y.O.C.

This project is about reducing, reusing and recycling new and gently worn clothing, shoes, bags and accessories. Did you know that Americans throw away about 70 pounds of clothes each year, up to 80 percent of which will end up in a landfill? Spring cleaning and a new summer’s wardrobe is just one swap away! Click here for more information.  

— Geneva French is a junior at Santa Barbara High School.

