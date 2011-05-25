Chefs, Restaurants, Wineries Joining Forces for Taste of the Nation Santa Barbara

All ticket proceeds from the June 5 event will support Share Our Strength's efforts to fight childhood hunger

Santa Barbara’s hottest chefs, restaurants and wineries will gather for Share Our Strength’s Taste of the Nation, the city’s premier culinary benefit. Taste of the Nation Santa Barbara will raise critical funds needed to support Share Our Strength’s efforts to end childhood hunger in Santa Barbara County and across the nation.

This year’s event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 5 at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road in Santa Barbara.

More than 20 of the city’s best chefs and restaurants will participate. Along with host Michael Blackwell of the Montecito Country Club, participating restaurants will include San Ysidro Ranch, Ca’ Dario, Marquee, The Savoy and Wine Cask.

Guests will enjoy the city’s finest foods paired with wines provided by such noted wineries as Beckmen, Carr, Brander, Alma Rosa and Lucas & Lewellen as well as offerings of the hops-laden kind from Telegraph Brewing, Brewhouse and Firestone.

Other libations will be provided by St. Germain, Partida Tequila and the Santa Barbara Cigar & Tobacco Shop.

The event will also feature live and silent auctions emceed by KEYT’s John Palminteri, a cigar and cocktail bar, on-site games and live music provided by the Margie Nelson Jazz Band.

“We’re honored to be part of this nationwide movement to end childhood hunger in America,” said Jessica Knight, co-chair of the Taste of the Nation Santa Barbara event. “Taste of the Nation brings together the finest of Santa Barbara’s culinary world, and helps the children in our community who suffer from hunger every day. In only our fourth year, this event has grown into a veritable ‘who’s who’ of Santa Barbara’s foodie community. We are fortunate to have so much local talent who are willing to participate.”

Since 1988, Taste of the Nation has raised more than $73 million nationwide. This year, the goal is to raise $50,000 from the local event. Area charities that will benefit from this year’s event include the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara. One hundred percent of ticket sales support Share Our Strength’s efforts to end childhood hunger.

With nearly 17 million children facing hunger in America (nearly one in four), and 32 percent of Santa Barbara families having to choose between paying the rent or going hungry, Share Our Strength’s Taste of the Nation is more vital than ever.

“An end to childhood hunger in the United States is within reach,” said Bill Shore, founder and executive director of Share Our Strength. “With all the participants in Taste of the Nation Santa Barbara sharing their strength, we are creating more resources to help the children of Santa Barbara County and our great nation, receive the nutritious food they need to live healthy, active lives.”

Tickets for Taste of the Nation Santa Barbara are $65 in advance or $75 at the door (if available) and can be purchased by clicking here or calling 877.26.TASTE.

— Joni Kelly is the public relations chair for Taste of the Nation Santa Barbara.