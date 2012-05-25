Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 7:05 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Air Quality Warning for North County Extended Through Weekend

Officials say elevated particle levels were caused by the week's high winds

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | May 25, 2012 | 4:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Air Pollution Control District on Thursday extended an air quality warning for the North County until Monday morning.

Officials warned Friday that elevated particle levels caused by high winds may reduce air quality, especially in the Santa Maria area.

High winds during the week resulted in particulate levels at both the Santa Maria and Lompoc monitoring stations to exceed state standards, according to officials.

The National Weather Service forecast for the South Coast calls for north winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts up 25 mph through Sunday.

Everyone, but especially those with heart or lung disease (including asthma), older adults and children, are advised to limit time outdoors and to avoid outdoor exercise when high concentrations of dust and particles are in the air.

