Driver of Concrete Truck Unhurt in Rollover Crash

Only a small amount of concrete from the delivery rig spills onto the roadway

A truck driver avoided injury Friday morning when his loaded concrete delivery rig overturned near the intersection of Lasuen Road and Alameda Padre Serra in Santa Barbara.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and Police Department arrived on the scene about 9:30 a.m. and found the truck on its side, according to fire Capt. Chris Mailes.

He said the 38-year-old driver was not injured, and that only a small amount concrete spilled on the roadway. Southern California Edison responded to assess minor damage to a utility pole.

Mailes said the driver of the loaded concrete truck was on his way to a construction project on the Riviera.

Two heavy wreckers were brought in to assist in turning the truck upright.

Santa Barbara police are investigating the cause of the crash.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.