Ozzie Rios Appointed Manager of SBB&T’s La Cumbre Branch

He previously served as a senior relationship officer in the bank's Montecito Village branch

By Elizabeth Saghi for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust | May 25, 2012 | 6:06 p.m.

Ozzie Rios

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust is pleased to announce the appointment of Ozzie Rios as manager of the bank’s La Cumbre branch, 3910 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Since joining SBB&T in 2005, Rios has provided diverse financial solutions, unparalleled service and dedicated leadership in all aspects of banking. Before his appointment as branch manager, Rios was a senior relationship officer in SBB&T’s Montecito Village branch.

“Ozzie combines his expertise in financial services with professionalism and enthusiasm,” said Chris DeVries, senior vice president and regional manager. “He works closely with his clients to provide solutions that meet their banking needs in a timely and accurate manner. We are fortunate to have a person of Ozzie’s caliber as manager of our very important La Cumbre branch.”

Rios is very active in community activities and is currently involved with Partners in Education and the United Way’s Youth Leader Society. He is also a regular volunteer for Fun in the Sun, United We Read and financial literacy classes for young people.

Rios holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from UCSB and is also a Notary Public.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, with 45 branches on the Central Coast, is a nationally chartered regional bank that provides commercial banking, private wealth management and community banking services.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

