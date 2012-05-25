Rotary Club of Goleta Honors Bob Stevens with Paul Harris Fellow Award

A Rotary member since 1964, he has contributed to humanitarian programs locally and internationally

The Rotary Club of Goleta recognized its long-standing member Bob Stevens on Tuesday night with the distinguished Paul Harris Fellow Award.

Stevens has been a member of Rotary since 1964 and has contributed to humanitarian programs locally and internationally.

Individuals who have contributed more than $1,000 to the Annual Program Fund, the PolioPlus Fund or the Humanitarian Grants Program of the Rotary Foundation are recognized as Paul Harris Fellows. Honorees are individuals who meet high professional and personal standards set forth by Paul Harris, the founder of Rotary.

Stevens has set the mark high for other members to follow. His everyday life is an example of the Rotary Four-Way Test, and is reflected daily in his personal and business ethics.

Stevens lives the Rotary Four-Way Test remembering to always question the things we think, say or do — Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

The Rotary Club of Goleta congratulates its fellow Rotarian and outstanding member Bob Stevens as a Paul Harris Fellow.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.