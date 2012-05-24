Memorial Day to be Marked by Solemn Tributes from Military Veterans

Ceremonies are planned for Monday in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria

On Monday, before the beach and the barbecues, many local residents will take time to reflect on the real meaning of Memorial Day.

Ceremonies to honor those who have sacrificed in defense of America are planned in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria.

Sgt. Maj. Bob Forties, who served with the 82nd Airborne Division at Normandy in World War II and in the Korean War, will be the featured speaker at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 900 Channel Drive, where the ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. Monday.

At the Goleta Cemetery, 44 S. San Antonio Road, retired Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Frederick Lopez will be the main speaker at a ceremony that also begins at 9 a.m. Monday.

The ceremony at the Carpinteria Cemetery, 1501 Cravens Lane, will get under way at 10 a.m. Monday, and will feature Marine Col. J.J. Sega as the guest speaker.

At 11 a.m. Monday, a ceremony will begin at the Santa Barbara Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd.

The featured speaker will be Army Col. John Handy of the 351st Civil Affairs Command. Also, Iraq War veteran Raymond Morua will reflect on his experiences.

A barbecue will follow for all who attend. The meal, prepared and served by the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge, is free, but participants are encouraged to make a donation to support the Veterans Memorial Building.

