Supervisor Janet Wolf Selected to Attend County Leadership Institute in D.C.

The National Association of Counties announced the selection of Janet Wolf, Santa Barbara County Second District supervisor, as one of 25 county leaders from across the United States to participate in the Ninth Annual County Leadership Institute, a rigorous four-day program offered in partnership with Cambridge Leadership Associates.

Wolf was nominated by Paul McIntosh, executive director of the California State Association of Counties, because she is an official with a commitment to developing collaborative and innovative solutions to local issues.

Wolf will meet at IBM’s Institute for Electronic Government in Washington, D.C., from June 3-7.

The institute, now in its ninth year, has graduated 189 members from 140 counties across the country. Known for enhancing the capacity of county officials to identify and implement solutions to the complex challenges facing county government in the 21st century, this year’s program will focus closely on the demands of personal leadership in a new era of government.

“These county leaders not only discuss the core principles of public service leadership with prominent experts, they also collaborate intensively with each other to develop new ways to attack real-life issues of importance to citizens of their counties,” said Larry Naake, executive director of NACo.

“I’m honored to have been selected to participate in the Leadership Institute, just as I’m honored to represent my constituents and issues of the Second District and to the entire Santa Barbara County,” Wolf said.

Classes will meet daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and in four evening meetings. Program costs are offset by corporate and nonprofit sponsoring organizations. Sponsors for 2012 include IBM, ESRI, NACo’s Financial Services Corporation and the National Council of County Association Executives.

— Mary O’Gorman is the chief of staff for Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf.