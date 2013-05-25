Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:36 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 

Harris Sherline: Reflections of the Vietnam Wall, in Honor of Memorial Day

By Harris Sherline, Noozhawk Columnist | May 25, 2013 | 11:00 p.m.

The Memorial Day holiday seems to have morphed into just another day off for most Americans — family gatherings and outings, shopping, barbecue dinners, perhaps just a day of rest.

But here are some thoughts to consider while reflecting on Memorial Day:

» There are 58,267 names now listed on the polished black wall that commemorates the Vietnam War, including those added in 2010.

» The names are arranged in the order in which they were taken from us by date, and within each date the names are alphabetized. It is hard to believe it has been 37 years since the last casualties.

» Beginning at the apex on panel 1E and going out to the end of the east wall, appearing to recede into the earth (numbered 70E — May 25, 1968), then resuming at the end of the west wall, as the wall emerges from the earth (numbered 70W — continuing May 25, 1968) and ending with a date in 1975. Thus the war’s beginning and end meet. The war is complete, coming full circle, yet broken by the earth that bounds the angle’s open side and contained within the earth itself.

» The first known casualty was Richard B. Fitzgibbon of North Weymouth, Mass., listed by the Defense Department as having been killed on June 8, 1956. His name is listed on the Wall with that of his son, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Richard B. Fitzgibbon III, who was killed on Sept. 7, 1965.

» There are three sets of fathers and sons on the Wall.

» 39,996 on the Wall were just age 22 or younger.

» The largest age group, 8,283 were just 19 years old.

» 3,103 were 18 years old.

» 12 soldiers on the Wall were 17 years old.

» Five soldiers on the Wall were 16 years old.

» One soldier, Pfc. Dan Bullock, was 15 years old.

» 997 soldiers were killed on their first day in Vietnam.

» 1,448 soldiers were killed on their last day in Vietnam.

» 31 sets of brothers are on the Wall.

» 31 sets of parents lost two of their sons.

» 54 soldiers on the Wall attended Thomas Edison High School in Philadelphia.

» Eight women are on the Wall, for nursing the wounded.

» 244 soldiers were awarded the Medal of Honor during the Vietnam War; 153 of them are on the Wall.

» Beallsville, Ohio, with a population of 475, lost six of her sons.

» West Virginia had the highest casualty rate per capita in the nation. There are 711 West Virginians on the Wall.

» The Marines of Morenci — They led some of the scrappiest high school football and basketball teams that the little Arizona copper town of Morenci (population 5,058) had ever known and cheered.

» They enjoyed roaring beer busts. In quieter moments, they rode horses along the Coronado Trail and stalked deer in the Apache National Forest. And in the patriotic camaraderie typical of Morenci’s mining families, the nine graduates of Morenci High enlisted as a group in the Marine Corps. Their service began on Independence Day 1966. Only three returned home.

» The Buddies of Midvale — LeRoy Tafoya, Jimmy Martinez and Tom Gonzales — were all boyhood friends and lived on three consecutive streets in Midvale, Utah, on Fifth, Sixth and Seventh avenues. They lived only a few yards apart. They played ball at the adjacent sandlot ball field. And they all went to Vietnam. In a span of 16 dark days in late 1967, all three would be killed. LeRoy was killed on Nov. 22, the fourth anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. Jimmy died less than 24 hours later on Thanksgiving Day. Tom was shot dead assaulting the enemy on Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

» The most casualty deaths for a single day was Jan. 31, 1968 — 245 deaths.

» The most casualty deaths for a single month was May 1968 — 2,415 casualties were incurred. That’s 2,415 dead in a single month!

“We sleep safely in our beds because rough men stand ready in the night to visit violence on those who would harm us.”George Orwell

— Harris Sherline is a retired CPA and former chairman and CEO of Santa Ynez Valley Hospital. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 