Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 7:09 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Gauchos End Season with Quiet 2-0 Loss to Irvine

UCSB, in three-way tie for third in Big West Conference, remains alive for post-season bid.

By Rory Davis | May 26, 2008 | 2:33 a.m.

UCSB‘s fantastic regular season came to a close Sunday at UC Irvine with a hard-fought 2-0 loss to the Anteaters. The Gauchos amassed nine hits but were unable to score. Senior southpaw Chuck Huggins outlasted Anteaters starter Daniel Bibona but Irvine did in the Gauchos with single runs in the third and eighth innings.

The Gauchos finished the 2008 regular season campaign with a 35-21 overall record, and a 14-10 Big West Conference mark. UCI improved to 38-16 overall, with an identical 14-10 Big West record.

Both Huggins and Bibona got off to strong starts. In the bottom of the third, Anteaters second baseman Josh Tavelli led off with a double to left field. Eric Deragisch followed with a sacrifice bunt, allowing Tavelli to advance all the way to third base. In the ensuing at-bat, catcher Aaron Lowenstein laid down a sacrifice bunt to Gauchos first baseman Eric Oliver, which allowed Tavelli to score the first run of the game.

Huggins scattered four hits over the next four innings, before giving way to Mike Ford. The Gauchos’ usual Friday ace, Ford was unable to pitch the series opener because of the flu, but took the ball from Huggins in the eighth, hoping to preserve a 1-0 game.

Ben Orloff greeted Ford rudely, with a lead-off single up the middle. The Anteaters continued with the small-ball approach, as Jeff Cusick advanced Orloff to second with a sacrifice bunt. With Brock Bardeen pinch-hitting for Tony Asaro, Orloff was able to advance to third on a wild pitch from Ford. Again, it wasn’t a base hit that scored Orloff from third, but another sacrifice fly, this time by Bardeen. Jason Roenicke then came on in relief of Ford, striking out Dillon Bell to end the threat.

Irvine closer Eric Pettis retired the Gauchos in order in the top of the ninth, securing the 2-0 victory.

Mike Zuanich led the Gauchos offensively, supplying three hits in a 3-for-4 effort at the plate. The only other UCSB hitter to tally more than one hit was catcher Chris McMurray.

Ironically, in a season in which the Gauchos offense averages nearly 7.5 runs scored per game, UCSB couldn’t plate a run on the final day of the season. Sunday’s game was as close a contest as the Gauchos have played all year. Four Irvine pitchers combined to shut out the Gauchos, something UCSB had experienced only two twice before.

While UCSB outscored its opponents 413-290 on the year, the most telling stat of the day is that the Gauchos dropped to 0-8 when scoring two or fewer runs.

Click here for Sunday’s official box score and play-by-play.

Even with the Gauchos losing two of three to Irvine this weekend, UCSB still has a shot at an at-large postseason bid. With UC Riverside losing to Cal Poly and UC Davis losing to Cal State Northridge, UCSB sits in a three-way tie for third place.

UCSB, Irvine and Riverside all have identical 14-10 conference records. UCI holds a tiebreaker over UCSB, while UCSB holds a tiebreaker over UCR. With both Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton already guaranteed postseason bids, it will be up the NCAA selection committee to choose another Big West team. UC Davis also may still be in the running with a 13-11 conference record.

The post-season selection show airs on ESPN at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 