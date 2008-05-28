Santa Barbara Doctor Named President of Medical Society

Dr. John Petrini of the Sansum Clinic is the new president of the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

The ASGE is made up of 11,000 national and international members dedicated to the science and practice of endoscopy.

Endoscopy is the visual examination of the digestive system and has been invaluable in diagnosing and treating disorders of the esophagus, the stomach, the small intestine and the colon. Endoscopy of the colon (colonoscopy) has become a vital part of screening for colon cancer. The ASGE was founded in 1941 and is dedicated to advancing patient care and digestive health by promoting excellence in endoscopy.

“We have education, research and training programs that help to improve the science of endoscopy, and the quality of the care we deliver to our patients,” Petrini says.

Though the headquarters are located in Oak Brook, Ill., the Sansum Clinic endoscopic expert has been involved in the organization for more than 20 years in an active capacity serving on numerous committees and the Governing Board.

Petrini is a graduate of Bishop Garcia Diego High School and received a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from the University of San Francisco, where he also completed his pre-med studies. He received his medical degree from the University of California, San Francisco Medical School in June 1977 and completed his internship and residency at Emory University and affiliated hospitals. He completed his training with a fellowship at the UCLA/Wadsworth Combined Gastroenterology Training Program.

Jennifer Goddard represents Sansum Clinic.