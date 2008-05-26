So You Want to Be a Fiction Writer? Here’s Your Chance

The Santa Barbara Writers Conference and Noozhawk are co-sponsoring a fiction contest. What are you waiting for?

The Santa Barbara Writers Conference and Noozhawk are teaming up to sponsor the 2008 Noozhawk Fiction Contest. The winner will see his or her short story published on Noozhawk and — as if that weren’t enough — will also receive a scholarship to the 2008 Santa Barbara Writers Conference, June 21-26 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort. There is no cost to enter but you don’t have much time: The deadline is noon June 7.

Here’s the Fine Print:

1. Submit your short story of up to 3,000 words.

2. Limit of one entry per person.

3. E-mail your manuscript via MS Word attachment to [email protected] If you do not have MS Word, you may send your short story pasted into the body of your e-mail.

4. No entry fee.

5. Deadline: Your e-manuscript must be received by noon June 7, 2008. MAKE SURE YOU INCLUDE YOUR NAME, ADDRESS, PHONE NUMBER AND E-MAIL. Make sure to provide a phone number — for notification of winner — where you can be reached the several days following June 7.

6. The winner will be announced as soon as he or she can be chosen and notified.

7. The winner will be selected on writing excellence.

8. To be eligible, you must be willing and able to attend the 2008 Santa Barbara Writers Conference at the beautiful Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort on the beach in Santa Barbara. If you are chosen a winner, but are not able to attend, or if you have already registered, the scholarship will go to a runner-up in this contest who fits the eligibility requirements. You will still retain the honor of being a winner of the Noozhawk Fiction Contest.

9. The prize scholarship includes registration for all of the regular workshops and official events of the 2008 Santa Barbara Writers Conference, but does not include master classes, appointments with agents, room or meals. All of those additional items will be available to you for the regular fees paid by regular enrollees.