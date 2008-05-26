Students Head Overseas to Lend a Helping Hand

Twenty-two Westmont College students are devoting at least a month this spring to serving people in Malawi, Indonesia and El Salvador through Emmaus Road, a Westmont program that’s been sending students overseas for the past 10 years.

Three business majors and five pre-med students left May 5 for El Salvador. The business majors are working with local residents to start a recycling business. The project will help provide income for disadvantaged families as well as help with the enormous amount of garbage in poverty-stricken areas. The pre-med students are working in a clinic alongside Westmont alumni who serve long term in La Herradura, El Salvador.

Seven students traveled to Malawi, East Africa, on Tuesday to work in an orphanage with children whose parents either can’t support them or have died from AIDS. The students will take care of the children and plant a corn field to help sustain them and provide income for the orphanage.

The third trip of the spring, leaving June 15, will send seven students to Indonesia to work with an ethno/eco-tourism organization led by Westmont alumni.

Emmaus Road participants are responsible for raising the funds for the service projects, which cost $3,000 to $3,600 per person. Student leaders began planning for this year’s trips last summer.

The goals of Emmaus Road are to sponsor activities that serve to increase campus awareness of global concerns, to broaden the world view of students and to promote the value of diversity.

“As they learn from those who are different from them culturally, ethnically, religiously and socio-economically, they learn to view faith, life and relationships more profoundly across a broader spectrum,” says Elena Yee, director of intercultural programs.

Although Emmaus Road began a decade ago, Westmont students have participated in World Missions week and similar projects since the 1960s.

Scott Craig is Westmont College‘s media relations manager.