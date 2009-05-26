Charter School Tees Up to Raise Some Green

Santa Ynez Valley Charter School brings in about $6,000 at its annual golf tournament

Rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of the teams at the second annual Santa Ynez Valley Charter School Golf Tournament at the Alisal River Golf Course in Solvang. Twelve teams participated in the fundraiser on May 1. The winning team from Melville included Brent Melville, Ben Ladinig, Dave King and Steve Foley. The golf tournament was followed by a dinner at the Alisal Ranch Course attended by about 80 people. The silent auction included many local wines and themed gift baskets. The event raised nearly $6,000 for school programs such as art, music and drama. — Erik Raney represents the Santa Ynez Valley Charter School.

