Foresters Baseball Offering Free Season Passes to Fire Victims

The Santa Barbara Foresters baseball team is offering free family season passes to victims of the Tea and Jesusita fires.
The games feature the best college players on the West Coast, many of whom go into the Major Leagues. The season starts June 6. Games are played at the UCSB Cesar Uyesaka baseball stadium.
Family passes can be picked up at the PRstore, 3609 State St., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by calling the Foresters ticket office at 805.684.0657. Click here to view the online game schedule.
— Linda Distenfield is a publicist.