Monarch Wealth Strategies Opens in Santa Barbara

The local financial services company has an office on State Street

Co-founders Aaron Clark and Vanessa Patterson have opened the doors of a new financial services firm, Monarch Wealth Strategies.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held May 14 at the company’s new office at 1501 State St. with more than 100 members of the community in attendance, including city officials, clients and Santa Barbara and Goleta Valley Chamber representatives. The company announced a collaboration with Community West Bank and is located next to the bank’s downtown Santa Barbara branch.

Monarch Wealth Strategies is an independent and comprehensive financial planning boutique.

“Our clients are our greatest and most important assets,” Patterson said. “In all that we do, they matter most, and will always come first.” These words are inscribed on a plaque inside the company’s front door, dedicating the firm to its clients.

“Our vision is that one day Monarch Wealth Strategies, by consistently operating under our core values of integrity, intuition and competence, will change the way financial advisers do business,” said Aaron Clark, president and CEO of Monarch Wealth Strategies.

The grand-opening ceremony included another dedication. The company pledged a percentage of its year-end revenues to the Girl Scouts.

For more information about the company, click here or call 805.564.0800.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.