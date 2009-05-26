Museum Has Openings for Trip to Montana, Canadian Rockies

The Wildling Art Museum in Los Olivos is planning a 10-day trip, Aug. 24-Sept. 2, from Bigfork, Mont., to Calgary, Alberta, to view scenery in Glacier National Park, Banff National Park, Lake Louise and Jasper, and there are still a few places available.

Led by board president and artist Patti Jacquemain and her husband, Dave Gledhill, the guided trip begins in Bigfork, Mont., with a Swan Valley day tour, visiting artists in their studios and galleries and enjoying a picnic lunch at Holland Lake. The journey continues on the following days with visits to art galleries in Big Fork, a tour of Glacier Park’s ”Going to the Sun Road” in a Red Jammer Bus, and a group lunch at the historic Glacier Park Lodge.

Canadian sites that will be visited include Waterton, Alberta, the Cameron Valley and Cameron Lake. The tour will follow the historic Cowboy Trail, visit the Whyte’s Museum of the Canadian Rockies in Banff to see an exhibition of the paintings by renown wildlife painter, Robert Bateman, and ride to the top of Sulphur Mountain aboard the gondola.

The group will be guided through the Icefields Parkway, stopping at Lake Louise Chateau, and continuing to the summit of Bow Pass. It then will board the Ice Explorer at the Columbia Icefield for a close-up look at Athabasca Glacier, ride up Whistler Mountain into Jasper National Park’s alpine tundra, arriving to enjoy breakfast at the top before a cruise on Maligne Lake. The trip concludes in Calgary with a visit to the Glenbow Museum.

Call 805.688.1082 to have a brochure mailed. For more information, contact Dave Gledhill at 805.682.9625.

— Holly Cline is the director of communications and membership for the Wildling Art Museum.