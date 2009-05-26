Pritchett to Launch Bid for Santa Barbara Council

Environmental scientist, civic activist and video journalist David Pritchett will formally launch his campaign for the Santa Barbara City Council at a rally at 6 p.m. June 10 in Oak Park, near the wading pool at corner of Alamar Avenue and Junipero Street.

Pritchett, chairman of the Santa Barbara City Transportation and Circulation Committee and a founding member of the City Creeks Committee in 2001, plans to speak about his platform for the changes needed in city governance.

“I want voters to get to know me, but just as important, I want to meet them and listen to what they want from the City Council and what they need from city government,” Pritchett said.

— Maureen McFadden is a publicist.