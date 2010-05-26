Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 5:09 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Crash Closes Highway 101 at Mussel Shoals

Three children are freed from a vehicle; two adults transported to hospital

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo 7 p.m. | May 26, 2010 | 7:25 p.m.

Northbound Highway 101 at Mussel Shoals was shut down Wednesday afternoon as first responders worked to free two people trapped in a vehicle that crashed into a tractor-trailer rig.

Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, a collision occurred between a big rig and a silver car, according to the California Highway Patrol. The car reportedly rear-ended the truck, which was stopped on the shoulder of the highway. The car became wedged under the big rig.

Three children were pulled from the vehicle. Two adults, presumably the children’s parents, remained trapped inside.

Both northbound lanes were shut down as rescuers worked to free the victims. One person was transported by Life Flight helicopter to the hospital, and another was taken by ambulance. Their conditions are unknown.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 