Crash Closes Highway 101 at Mussel Shoals

Three children are freed from a vehicle; two adults transported to hospital

Northbound Highway 101 at Mussel Shoals was shut down Wednesday afternoon as first responders worked to free two people trapped in a vehicle that crashed into a tractor-trailer rig.

Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, a collision occurred between a big rig and a silver car, according to the California Highway Patrol. The car reportedly rear-ended the truck, which was stopped on the shoulder of the highway. The car became wedged under the big rig.

Three children were pulled from the vehicle. Two adults, presumably the children’s parents, remained trapped inside.

Both northbound lanes were shut down as rescuers worked to free the victims. One person was transported by Life Flight helicopter to the hospital, and another was taken by ambulance. Their conditions are unknown.

