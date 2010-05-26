Crews Contain Home Fire to Storage Area

Quick response by crews helped contain a fire at a home on Calle Cerrito Alto Street in Santa Barbara on Wednesday to a storage area beneath the residence.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to the home about 2 p.m. after dispatch received numerous reports of smoke.

Three engines, the truck company and a battalion chief responded and extinguished the fire.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

