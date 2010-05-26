Crews Contain Home Fire to Storage Area
Quick response helps save the Calle Cerrito Alto residence
By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | May 26, 2010 | 11:06 p.m.
Quick response by crews helped contain a fire at a home on Calle Cerrito Alto Street in Santa Barbara on Wednesday to a storage area beneath the residence.
The Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to the home about 2 p.m. after dispatch received numerous reports of smoke.
Three engines, the truck company and a battalion chief responded and extinguished the fire.
There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.
— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.