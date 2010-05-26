Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 5:03 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

CycleMAYnia Hosts Film Fest and Bachelors on Bikes Auction

The event, a benefit for local bicycle education, gets under way at 6:30 p.m. Thursday

By Kent Epperson | May 26, 2010 | 10:37 p.m.

The CycleMAYnia Film Fest and Bachelors on Bikes Auction will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. Admission is $8 at the door with free Telegraph brew on tap.

The event is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, Traffic Solutions, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and Telegraph Brewing Co.

The film screening and auction will be a benefit for bicycle education in Santa Barbara, and is one of the final events of the monthlong culmination of bicycling events held in May, called CycleMAYnia. 

Enjoy free Telegraph beer as you watch a compilation of nationally acclaimed short bicycle films from local and international film festivals and a retrospective film about CycleMAYnia. Films to be screened include a few of this year’s Green Shorts Film Festival submissions about bicycling, a movie about Ciclovia in Bogota, Colombia, kids on bicycles, BMX and unicycle riding, a movie featuring the local Don Riders, and a movie about the Rwanda Coffee Bike Project called “Pascal’s Bike.”

In the Bachelors on Bike Auction, people can bid on a tandem bike date with one of Santa Barbara’s most eligible biking bachelors or bachelorettes — all expenses paid.

“This will be a lot of fun,” auction coordinator Lori La Riva said. “We have 11 local bachelors and bachelorettes that come with a full date package on a tandem bicycle.”

Click here to view photos of eligible bachelors and bachelorettes. If you’re not looking to catch a single cyclist, you can bid on a Pedicab Urban Wine Tasting Tour for you and your sweetheart or a Ride on the Conference Bike — big enough to seat you and five friends! Other auction items such as bike gear and swag also will be available. If you’re shy, don’t worry; all auction dates and items are silent bidding.

The event is a benefit to raise funds for bicycle education programs offered by Bici Centro and the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition. Classes offered include youth classes for children in first grade through junior high school, mountain bike camps, summer cyclers classes and street skills classes for adults. Click here for a full listing of classes.

For more information about CycleMAYnia, click here or call 805.963.SAVE.

— Kent Epperson is the director of SBCAG Traffic Solutions.

 
