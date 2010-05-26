Fire Damages Apartment on Oceano Avenue

There were no injures from the blaze, but an occupant was taken to the hospital with chest pains

A fire broke out Tuesday evening in an apartment on Oceano Avenue in Santa Barbara, and an occupant who complained of chest pains after exiting the unit was transported to the hospital.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded about 7:15 p.m. to a report of smoke. The first engine on scene discovered a fire in a second-story unit.

Three engines, the truck company and a battalion chief responded. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes.

An investigation determined the fire started in the kitchen area. The cause, which officials said is most likely the result of a malfunctioning refrigerator, is being classified as accidental.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

