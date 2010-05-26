Highway 135 in Santa Maria to Close for West Coast Custom Cruise
Detour signs will be posted to assist motorists moving through the area Friday
By Jim Shivers | May 26, 2010 | 3:46 p.m.
Highway 135 (Broadway) in Santa Maria will be closed between Stowell Road and State Route 166 for the West Coast Custom Cruise from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 28. Motorists may use Miller Street as a detour.
The Santa Maria Police Department and the California Highway Patrol will provide traffic control to ensure the safety of those participating in the event.
Detour signs will be posted to assist motorists in moving through this area.
Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.
— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.