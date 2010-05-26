Illegal Immigrant a Suspect in Continuous Molestation of Santa Maria Girl

Police say the child was victimized over nine years

An illegal immigrant living in Santa Maria has been arrested as a suspect in continuous child molestation spanning nine years.

Suspect Herbert Morrison, 49, is a legal resident of Jamaica and a previously deported felon.

In April, the Santa Maria Police Department began investigating the sexual-assault case involving a minor female. Morrison was arrested in May, but charges were not filed at that time because of insufficient evidence.

However, evidence gathered in recent weeks led to the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of Morrison, who was being held in a federal detention facility in Los Angeles pending deportation for being in the country illegally after a previous deportation.

He was picked up at the detention facility, transferred back to Santa Maria and booked into jail.

He faces charges of continuous sexual molestation of a child under 14 years old, sexual battery, aggravated sexual assault, rape by force or duress, lewd acts with a child under 14 years old, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

Bail was set at $500,000.

Police have not released how the suspect knew the victim.

