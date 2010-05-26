Make It Work’s Eric Greenspan to Host Radio Ink Conference

Eric Greenspan, Make It Work’s CEO and Make It Work Media’s managing partner and executive producer, will emcee Radio Ink’s Convergence 2010 conference, which will be held at the Microsoft Silicon Valley Campus June 3-4.

Greenspan will manage the stage during the two-day event, introduce panels and speakers, and offer his own insights and observations.

The conference is an “Internet conference for radio” and brings together the latest in social media with the leaders of radio.

Greenspan is the executive producer for three technology talk radio shows airing on CBS Radio, ABC/Citadel and Envision Radio Networks. His company, Make It Work, uses social media and various Internet services, including Citrix, GoToWebinar, Twitter and Facebook, as the backbone for distributing and marketing the company’s radio shows, as well its technology support services.

“Eric Greenspan is a perfect example of how a platform can be built around a personality and use social networking to build a world brand. He exemplifies what we’re trying to bring to the radio industry,” said Eric Rhoads, publisher/CEO of Radio Ink Magazine.

“In just a few months, we’ve seen the power social media can have in marketing our shows and services,” Greenspan said. “The radio industry is not exempt from the major social and marketing change taking place right now. There’s no doubt that old media, like radio, still holds clout and can be quite powerful, but in order for radio shows and networks to grow in this climate, they must embrace the new online social environment.”

Guy Kawasaki, world-renowned speaker and author, will give the opening keynote, titled “The Art of Social Networking.” Other speakers for Convergence 2010 include New York Times best-selling author and Internet pioneer Jeffrey Eisenberg, and Michael Drew, the world record holder for placing 60 books in a row on national best-seller lists.

— Eric Greenspan is CEO of Make It Work Inc. and a managing partner of Make It Work Media.