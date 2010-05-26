Michael Towbes a Finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of Year Award

The Towbes Group and Montecito Bank & Trust chairman is one of 19 regional finalists

The Towbes Group and Montecito Bank & Trust announced Wednesday that chairman Michael Towbes is a finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2010 Award in the greater Los Angeles region.

According to Ernst & Young LLP, the awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who demonstrate extraordinary success in the areas of innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

Towbes was selected as one of 19 finalists from 38 semi-finalists by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on June 22 at the Beverly Hilton.

“The selection by Ernst & Young is a great honor,” Towbes said. “It is only because of the great leadership at both The Towbes Group and Montecito Bank & Trust which has given me the opportunity to give back to the community in a meaningful way.”

The Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year awards program celebrates its 24th anniversary this year. The program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 135 cities in 50 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Ernst & Young LLP Entrepreneur of the Year national program. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the overall national Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award winner, will be announced at the annual awards gala in Palm Springs on Nov. 13.

The awards are the culminating event of the Ernst & Young Strategic Growth Forum, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

— Carolyn Tulloh is the director of marketing for Montecito Bank & Trust.