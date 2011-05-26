Friday, April 27 , 2018, 3:49 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

More Than 52,000 Citations Issued During Statewide Distracted Driving Campaign

But officials say the real purpose was to raise awareness about the dangers of talking on cell phones and texting while driving

By Chris Cochran for the California Office of Traffic Safety | May 26, 2011 | 6:30 p.m.

The nation’s first and most ambitious statewide campaign against distracted driving was deemed a success at the close of the monthlong Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April.

Officials of the California Office of Traffic Safety and the California Highway Patrol praised the cooperation of hundreds of state and local agencies and the reaction of the public to the campaign, which combined the resources of 103 CHP offices throughout the state with more than 280 local law enforcement agencies for special “zero tolerance” enforcements during the month.

In addition to the enforcement efforts, the CHP and OTS began the “It’s Not Worth It!” public awareness campaign with TV and radio commercials, the Caltrans changeable message signs over highways, billboards, Internet and social media and other outreach. The campaign is the largest and most broad-based campaign in the nation aimed at saving lives by convincing drivers not to text or talk on cell phones.

The efforts did not stop at the end of April, but will continue as long as distracted driving is a traffic safety problem affecting the lives and futures of those on the road.

With more than 80 percent of agencies reporting, officers issued 52,664 citations to drivers for either handheld use of their cell phone or text messaging during April. At the same time, preliminary statistics from the Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System indicate the number of fatal collisions is down 7 percent when comparing April 2010 to April 2011.

“The dangerous use of cell phones while driving exploded on the scene in recent years,” OTS Director Christopher Murphy said. “California has recognized this threat to safety and has committed to hit it head-on. The April campaign was just the start, but a very impressive one.”

“This campaign was not about seeing how many citations could be issued; law enforcement’s motivation was to change driver behavior and reduce the number of collisions associated with distracted driving,” CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow said. “Similar to 1993 when California implemented a primary enforcement law and officers could stop a vehicle just to cite a seat belt violation; people had to get in the habit of wearing a seat belt. Now they need to get into the practice of putting down the cell phone and driving.”

Last month, OTS released the results of the nation’s first statewide cell phone observational survey that showed 9 percent of drivers were talking or texting while driving, representing hundreds of thousands of drivers at any given time. Officials consider the results to be the low-end of the numbers of those talking or texting, especially in light of last summer’s Traffic Safety Survey that showed up to 30 percent admit to talking or texting regularly.

The “It’s Not Worth It!” campaign will continue with both enforcement and public awareness efforts. The State’s Strategic Highway Safety Plan is developing tactics to combat distracted driving, such as formulating plans to increase the data and research available to more accurately understand and combat the problem. With the lives of hundreds of Californians at stake, the message will continue to be that any phone call or text message can wait until you reach a safe place to stop.

— Chris Cochran is the assistant director of marketing and public affairs for the California Office of Traffic Safety.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 